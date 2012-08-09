MILAN Aug 9 Italian insurer Unipol said on Thursday its net profit in the first six months rose 112 percent as it gears up to take over peer Fondiaria-SAI to create Italy's No. 2 insurance group.

In a statement, the Bologna-based insurer said structured derivatives in its portfolio amounted to 3.184 billion euros compared to a market value of 2.420 billion euros.

In the first half net profit was 121 million euros as the group cut costs and charges, the company said.

It said it had 10.3 billion euros of Italian sovereign bonds in its portfolio with a market value of 9.89 billion euros.

The company said its solvency ratio - a measure of financial strength - was around 1.6 times the regulatory minimum.

Unipol agreed back in January to a plan brokered by top investment house Mediobanca to rescue the troubled Fondiaria.

The merger, which has met with a series of regulatory and judcial hurdles, is slated to be completed by the end of the year.

(Reporting By Stephen Jewkes)