CORRECTED-BRIEF-Domino's Pizza Turkey, Russia franchisee plans London IPO
* DP Eurasia says expects to have free float of not less than 50 percent
MILAN, Sept 6 Rights to Italy's Unipol and Fondiaria-SAI shares that went unsold in a capital increase last month have all been placed, according to Reuters data, completing one of the final steps to create Italy's second-largest insurer.
Unipol ordinary shares that went unsold in a 1.1 billion euro capital increase ending August 1 were placed on Thursday at an auction at a price of 0.0005 euros, according to Reuters data. Rights to Unipol privileged shares were sold at 0.0015 euros.
Rights to the remaining shares of Fondiaria-SAI left over from a twin capital increase, also for 1.1 billion euros, were also sold on Thursday.
A combined 665 million euros worth of shares went unsold in the two capital increases. The underwriters handling the sale were Mediobanca and UniCredit.
(Reporting by Jennifer Clark)
* DP Eurasia says expects to have free float of not less than 50 percent
NEW YORK, June 5 Leaving your job soon and rolling over a 401(k) into an IRA? Thinking about buying an annuity? About to call your money manager and allocate this year's Roth contribution?