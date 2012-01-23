MILAN Jan 23 The Milan's stock exchange
said on Monday two bonds issued by Italian insurer Unipol
and guaranteed by the Italian state worth a total of
600 million euros had started trading on the bourse's
fixed-income MOT platform.
The bourse said one of the bonds had 2015 maturity and was
worth 400 million euros, while the other one had a 2017
maturity.
Italian insurer Unipol has agreed a four-way merger to
rescue troubled peer Fondiaria-SAI, in a deal that
would create one of the country's biggest insurers.
Italy has introduced a state guarantee for bonds issued by
domestic banks, allowing lenders to use these notes as
collateral to borrow from the European Central Bank.
(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari, Valentina Za)