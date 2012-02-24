BOLOGNA, Italy Feb 24 The chief executive
of Italian insurer Unipol said on Friday its group's
merger plans with troubled rival Fondiaria-SAI would
go ahead in spite of a rival offer from a leading shareholder.
"We're going ahead with this project," Carlo Cimbri told
reporters. Asked if the current plan could be changed after the
offer from private equity funds Palladio and Sator, Cimbri said
it would not.
At the end of January, investment bank Mediobanca got
cooperative-controlled Unipol to agree to save the money-losing
Fondiaria in a four-way merger deal.
But private equity funds Palladio Finanziaria and Sator have
since acquired 8 percent of the insurer and said they are ready
to pump up to 450 million euros ($599.1 million) into Fondiaria
parent Premafin to shore up its capital.
(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes)