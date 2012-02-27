MILAN Feb 27 Italian insurance company Unipol, in talks to merge with peer Fondiaria-SAI , said on Monday preliminary data for 2011 indicated its premiums for the year would be above the 6.5 billion euros seen in 2010 on a like-for-like basis.

At the end of January, investment bank Mediobanca got Unipol to agree to save Italy's No. 1 motor insurer Fondiaria in a four-way merger deal.

In a document posted on its website, Unipol said its combined ratio (claims and costs as a percentage of premiums) at the end of the year fell further from the 98.1 percent seen at the end of September.

The combined ratio at the end of 2010 was 102.1 percent.

Unipol said first indications in 2012 for the insurance market pointed to difficulty in building premiums, especially in the life sector. (Reporting By Stephen Jewkes)