* Unipol, Fondiaria complete 2.2 bln euro rights issues

* UniCredit locks up Fondiaria stake for 120 days

MILAN, Sept 10 Banks in the consortium guaranteeing the rights issues of Unipol and Fondiaria-SAI were left holding shares worth around 458 million euros as the two Italian insurers completed cash calls paving the way for their plans to merge.

In statements, Unipol said the banks would underwrite unsold ordinary and preference shares in its rights issue worth 259.997 million euros while Fondiaria said they would take on 197.74 million euros of its ordinary shares.

The consortium, led by top Italian investment house Mediobanca, includes UniCredit, Barclays Bank, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank , and UBS.

Unipol agreed in January to rescue the troubled Fondiaria in a complex deal brokered by Mediobanca, which is owed more than 1 billion euros ($1.28 billion) by Fondiaria.

The merger, which will create Italy's No. 2 insurer, was engineered to prevent Fondiaria being placed under court administration which would have further weakened Italy's financial system already rocked by credit crunch and recession.

Fondiaria, Italy's biggest motor insurer, was undermined by years of mismanagement by its former owners, Italy's Ligresti family, as well as bond writedowns in the wake of the financial crisis.

UniCredit, which owns 6.6 percent of Fondiaria, said in a statement on Monday it had agreed with the banking consortium not to sell any of its shares for 120 days.

Unipol has said it wants 61 percent of the new merged group. It said it had bought around 3.3 percent of ordinary Fondiaria shares in the auction of rump share rights.