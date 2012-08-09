* S&P cuts Unipol on Fonsai merger plan
* Unipol H1 net rises 112 pct to 121 million euros
* Chairman says confident on positive 2012
MILAN, Aug 9 Italian insurer Unipol's
credit rating was downgraded by Standard & Poor's on Thursday
because of risks associated with the company's planned rescue of
rival Fondiaria-SAI.
S&P said its downgrade of Unipol Assicurazioni and its
holding company Unipol Gruppo Finanziario, reflected the weaker
financial situation of the group as a result of the planned
Fondaria deal.
A credit rating downgrade can lead to higher borrowing
costs.
The agency also said the merger and integration plans
carried high execution risk and financial uncertainties, and, if
these were executed, could further weaken the Unipol group's
financial risk profile.
At the same time S&P raised its rating on Fondiaria to 'B+'
from 'B'.
Unipol agreed back in January to a plan brokered by top
investment house Mediobanca to rescue troubled
Fondiaria, which has a solvency ratio below the regulatory
minimum and had a net loss in 2011 of more than 1 billion euros
($1.23 billion).
The merger, which included three capital increases, has met
with a series of regulatory and judicial hurdles. It is slated
to be approved in the final quarter and to be operative at the
start of 2013.
Unipol reported a 112 percent increase in first half net
profits to 121 million euros on Thursday as a fall in costs and
claims offset a drop in premiums.
"The board is very pleased with the results... (achieved) in
a very difficult context," the group's chairman Pierluigi
Stefanini said on a conference call, adding he was confident
about a "positive conclusion to 2012."
But the insurer is exposed to a range of investments known
as structured products, which the group's chief executive Carlo
Cimbri has previously said could generate a potential loss.
It said these products were on its books at 3.184 billion
euros while the market value was 2.420 billion euros.
($1 = 0.8124 euros)
(Reporting By Stephen Jewkes. Editing by Jane Merriman)