MILAN Aug 23 Italian insurers Unipol and Fondiaria-SAI will decide on August 27 when to hold an auction of around 665 million euros ($837 million) worth of shares which went unsold in their combined 2.2 billion-euro capital increases, a person familiar with the situation said on Thursday.

"We will decide on Monday when to start" the auction, said the person.

Unipol confirmed on August 8 that, according to final figures, its capital increase had been 72.87 percent subscribed for ordinary shares. The 1.1 billion euro cash call is part of a planned merger with troubled insurer Fondiaria-SAI .

The Fondiaria-SAI capital increase was also undersubscribed.

The underwriting banks of the twin 1.1 billion-euro capital increases at Unipol and Fondiaria are seeking a partner to buy unsubscribed rights worth about 600 million euros, Corriere della Sera said earlier this month.

Any unsold shares will be bought by the underwriters, led by Mediobanca and UniCredit. ($1 = 0.7947 euros) (Reporting by Paola Arosio; Editing by Greg Mahlich)