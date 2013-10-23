MILAN Oct 23 Shares in Italy's Unipol
fell sharply on Wednesday after the insurer disclosed a July 25
letter sent by industry regulator IVASS calling on it to cut its
large structured derivatives portfolio.
Unipol, which is slated to merge with peer Fondiaria-SAI
later this year, published the IVASS letter late on
Tuesday following a request from market regulator Consob.
In its letter, IVASS said Unipol should "seize in a timely
fashion any market opportunities to simplify and slim down its
structured product portfolio."
IVASS's request was one of several it made to Unipol when it
approved its merger with Fondiaria-SAI on July 25.
Unipol said earlier in October its structured products
totalled 5.2 billion euros ($7.17 billion) at the end of June.
Some analysts have previously expressed concern about the
size of the portfolio.
"Some market players are selling (Unipol shares) on the
IVASS request, that emerged today, to reduce its derivatives
portfolio," an analyst said.
Unipol shares ended the session down 5 percent while the
European insurance sector was down 0.24 percent.
Unipol cut by 510 million euros its derivatives portfolio in
the first half of the year. Of these, 197 million euros were
complex structured products, the company has said.
Shareholders at the Fondiaria-SAI group, which includes
parent company Premafin and listed subsidiary Milano
Assicurazioni, meet on Friday to approve the merger
with Unipol Assicurazioni.
The new group, which will be called Unipol Sai, will be
Italy's second-biggest insurer behind Assicurazioni Generali
.
($1 = 0.7256 euros)
(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes and Andrea Mandala; editing by
David Evans)