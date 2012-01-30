* Fondiaria-SAI to launch its own 1.1 bln euro cap increase

* Says consolidated loss for 2011 around 1.1 bln euro

* FonSAI shares down 4.6 pct; Unipol up 3.4 pct (Adds Fondiaria-SAI statement, shares, rewrites throughout)

By Svetlana Kovalyova

MILAN, Jan 30 Italy's largest car insurer Fondiaria-SAI will ask shareholders for a bigger -than-expected 1.1 billion euro ($1.44 billion) capital increase in May as part of a rescue plan that involves a merger with rival Unipol, it said on Monday.

The tie-up would create a new giant in the Italian insurance market, currently led by Assicurazioni Generali. An enlarged Unipol would control some 32 percent of the non-life segment and 10 percent of the life insurance sector, Mediobanca analysts have said.

"The integration project aims to safeguard current and future solvency of Premafin and Fondiaria-SAI and create at the same time a top national insurance operator capable of competing effectively with main national and European rivals and of creating value for all shareholders," Unipol said.

Fondiaria's 1.1 billion euro cash call is larger than the 750 million euros it announced in December because the company has made a bigger than expected loss in 2011 . Fondiaria said on Monday it would report a 1.1 billion euro consolidated loss for 2011 when it releases results March 22 or 24.

Fondiaria-SAI is 35.8 percent owned by Premafin which, in turn, is controlled by the Ligresti family. Fondiaria-SAI controls insurance company Milano Assicurazioni.

Sicilian-born family patriarch Salvatore Ligresti, 80 next March, built his business empire on real estate and construction. His SAI insurer took over Fondiaria in 2002 to create Italy's No.2 insurer by premiums.

Under the plan announced late on Sunday, Unipol will take control of more than two thirds of Premafin's voting capital by subscribing to the holding company's 400-million euro capital increase reserved for Unipol. This move is a change from the previous plan to buy out the Ligresti family at a hefty premium.

The cash injection will boost Premafin's capital, improve its debt and allow the company to take part in the capital increase in Fondiaria , due to take place in May .

Premafin's current core shareholders will see their stake diluted and its top executives will resign, the companies said.

Unipol is expected to be exempt from making an obligatory takeover bid for the company, despite the change in controlling shareholder, because the purchase is likely to be considered as a bailout, Unipol CEO Carlo Cimbri told Corriere della Sera in an interview on Monday.

He also said that the fate of Premafin's stakes in various Italian companies, including 4 percent in Mediobanca, 5.4 percent in RCS, the owner of Italy's leading daily Corriere della Sera, and 4.4 percent in Pirelli will be "decided on a case by case basis."

"We're interested in the insurance business," he told Corriere. "We don't do newspapers."

The planned four-way merger also includes Unipol's own plan for a capital increase of up to 1.1 billion euros, the cooperative-owned Unipol said late on Sunday.

Unipol's participation in the Premafin capital increase is subject to regulatory approval and exemption from any mandatory bid on the shares of Premafin, Fondiaria-SAI and Milano Assicurazioni.

Unipol and Premafin said they expected the four-way merger to be completed by the end of 2012.

Shares in Fondiaria-SAI was down 4.6 percent by 0820 GMT, while Unipol was up 3.4 percent. The wider European insurance sector was down 1.2 percent. ($1 = 0.7615 euros) (Additional reporting by Stephen Jewkes, Michel Rose and Jennifer Clark; Editing by Marguerita Choy and Jane Merriman)