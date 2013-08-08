BRIEF-U.S. Justice department sentences Deutsche Bank for manipulation of Libor
* Deutsche Bank’s London subsidiary sentenced on Tuesday for manipulation of Libor
MILAN Aug 8 Italian insurer Unipol said on Thursday it would buy savings shares of unit Milano Assicurazioni via a reverse accelerated bookbuilding.
Unipol, set to merge with peer Fondiaria-SAI, already controls Fondiaria which controls Milano.
The move is aimed at facilitating approval of its integration with Fondiaria, its parent Premafin and Milano.
Through the purchase, Unipol is seeking to secure enough Milano Assicurazioni savings shares to reach the legal quorum to pass resolutions to approve the merger project, the insurer said.
(Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Stephen Jewkes)
* Deutsche Bank’s London subsidiary sentenced on Tuesday for manipulation of Libor
* Banks look at cutting staff in London (Adds EU draft response)
DUBAI, March 29 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) expects double-digit growth in its project finance business in the Middle East in 2017, driven partly by Saudi Arabia's efforts to reduce its dependence on oil, the bank's co-head in the region Elyas Algaseer said.