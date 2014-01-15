MILAN Jan 15 Unipol said on Wednesday
Allianz SpA had made an offer to buy some assets it must sell
for antitrust reasons and the Italian insurer will discuss the
proposal at meetings called for Jan. 21.
The decision to look into the proposal from the Italian arm
of Europe's biggest insurer Allianz comes as the
boards of Unipol and its UnipolSai unit decided to reject a
separate offer, the companies said in a joint statement.
"Based on the valuations made by the management of the
group, the proposal from Allianz ... will be therefore submitted
with recommendation for a favourable vote," CEO Carlo Cimbri
said in the statement.
The offer from Allianz regards some insurance assets of
former Milano Assicurazioni, now part of UnipolSai.
