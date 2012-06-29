MILAN, June 29 Italian prosecutors will ask
regulators to verify conflicting estimates about Unipol's
financial strength, a judicial source said on Friday,
in a move that could further undermine Unipol's planned rescue
of fellow insurer Fondiaria-SAI.
Goldman Sachs, which advises Fondiaria in the deal,
said in a confidential document seen by Reuters that Unipol's
net asset value would be negative for 209 million euros ($265
million) after a 1.1 billion euro capital increase it would
carry out as part of the rescue plan.
However Lazard, which advises Unipol, says Unipol's net
asset value would be positive for 1.5 billion euros.
Unipol, whose rescue plan includes a friendly takeover of
Fondiaria, has disputed Goldman Sach's assessment.
"It's obvious that there is a huge difference (between the
two estimates)," said the source. "Especially given that these
are the numbers on which the merger's share swap ratios will be
based."