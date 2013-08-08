BRIEF-U.S. Justice department sentences Deutsche Bank for manipulation of Libor
* Deutsche Bank’s London subsidiary sentenced on Tuesday for manipulation of Libor
MILAN Aug 8 Italian insurer Unipol, which is slated to merge with peer Fondiaria-SAI, confirmed its full-year insurance targets on Thursday after posting a first-half net profit of 202 million euros ($270.39 million).
Unipol already controls the Fondiaria-SAI group which it has consolidated since the third quarter of last year.
The combined ratio - a measure of industrial performance - improved to 92.2 percent at the end of June from a pro forma of 97.9 percent a year ago, it said.
The Solvency I ratio was 1.6 times regulatory requirements with excess capital to the tune of 2.8 billion euros, it said.
The insurer said it had launched a share buyback programme. ($1 = 0.7471 euros) (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes)
* Banks look at cutting staff in London (Adds EU draft response)
DUBAI, March 29 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) expects double-digit growth in its project finance business in the Middle East in 2017, driven partly by Saudi Arabia's efforts to reduce its dependence on oil, the bank's co-head in the region Elyas Algaseer said.