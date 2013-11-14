Saudi Arabia launches US$9bn sukuk record-breaker
LONDON, April 12 (IFR) - Saudi Arabia is set to raise US$9bn, according to a lead, in the largest-ever sukuk offering.
MILAN Nov 14 Italian insurer Unipol, which is slated to merge with peer Fondiaria-SAI, confirmed its full-year profitability target for its insurance business on Thursday after posting a first-half net profit of 363 million euros ($489 million).
Unipol which already controls the Fondiaria-SAI group which it has consolidated as of the third quarter of last year.
The Solvency I ratio was 1.7 times regulatory requirements with excess capital to the tune of 3.1 billion euros, it said. ($1 = 0.7430 euros) (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes, editing by Danilo Masoni)
LONDON, April 12 (IFR) - Saudi Arabia is set to raise US$9bn, according to a lead, in the largest-ever sukuk offering.
TORONTO, April 12 Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Canada's fifth-biggest lender, said on Wednesday it plans to move into a new headquarters in Toronto in 2020 that will house 15,000 employees.