MILAN, July 5 Italy's market regulator Consob ruled on Thursday that insurer Unipol does not need to buy out the minorities of a unit of peer Fondiaria-SAI , three sources close to the matter said, removing one of the last hurdles towards a merger.

"Consob has waived the need for a mandatory bid on Milano Assicurazioni's minorities," one of the sources said.

Unipol agreed in January to rescue troubled peer Fondiaria-SAI in a four-way merger.

The insurer said one of the conditions for the deal to go ahead was that Consob exempted it from a mandatory bid on the minority shareholders of Fondiaria's unit Milano.

Unipol and Fondiaria said on Thursday they would launch rights issues to fund the merger on Monday, provided Consob waived the need for minorities bids. (Reporting by Steve Jewkes and Gianluca Semeraro)