MILAN Jan 15 Italian insurer UnipolSai said on Wednesday its board had decided to launch a two-year mandatory convertible bond worth up to 201.8 million euros ($274.3 million).

In a statement it said it had mandated its chief executive to finalise the terms of the operation, which envisages the issue of 2,018 bonds that will be converted into new UnipolSai shares as of Dec 31 2015. ($1 = 0.7356 euros) (Reporting by Danilo Masoni)