SAN LAZZAERO DI SAVENA, Italy, April 29 Italian
insurer Unipolsai aims to present to shareholders a plan
to streamline its capital structure by the end of this year, its
chief executive said on Tuesday.
The objective is to have "one single category of shares
represented by the ordinary ones," CEO Carlo Cimbri said at the
company's annual shareholder meeting.
The capital of Unipolsai includes ordinary stocks and a
smaller portion of preference shares , which
pay higher dividends but carry no voting rights.
Italian publisher RCS MediaGroup has already
announced plans to buy out its preference or saving shares,
fuelling speculation other companies could do the same.
