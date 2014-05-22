MILAN May 22 Unipol said on Thursday
it and its top executives had acted in a correct and transparent
way during a two-year process that led to the merger with
smaller peer Fondiaria-SAI, after news that its chief executive
was under investigation for alleged market rigging.
Unipol, the holding company that controls insurer
UnipolSai, said in a statement it hoped the probe would be
completed quickly and noted that the merger was finalised on
January 6, 2014 after winning all the necessary approvals from
regulators.
It said that until Thursday the company had not received any
request for information or clarification about the merger.
Earlier, a source close to the investigation had said Carlo
Cimbri, chief executive of Unipol and UnipolSai had been placed
under investigation for alleged market rigging as part of a
probe into the merger.
(Reporting by Silvia Aloisi, editing by Valentina Za)