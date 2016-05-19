UPDATE 1-Euro zone may release new loans to Greece, will struggle for IMF to join
MILAN May 19 Unipol Group Chief Executive Carlo Cimbri is not interested in the CEO position at Italian bank UniCredit, a source said on Thursday, citing comments made by Cimbri at a Unipol event in London.
"I am good where I am, (moving to UniCredit) is not an option on the table," Cimbri answered to analysts asking about a possible appointment as new top executive at UniCredit, a source who attended the closed-door event told Reuters.
Italian newspapers have mentioned Cimbri as a possible candidate to succeed UniCredit's Federico Ghizzoni in the management reshuffle expected to take place soon. (Reporting by Andrea Mandala; writing by Francesca Landini)
BRASILIA, May 22 Brazilian lawmakers are considering opening a congressional inquiry into the foreign exchange and stock trades of meatpacker JBS SA before markets were rattled by the revelation of a plea deal by the company's top executives, the head of the DEM party in the lower house, Efraim Filho, told Reuters on Monday.