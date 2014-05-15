MILAN May 15 Italian insurer UnipolSai
said on Thursday its net profit in the first three months rose
4.5 percent on a pro-forma basis from the previous year, boosted
by its life business.
The insurer born from the merger of Unipol and rival
Fondiaria-SAI said its combined ratio, a measure of
profitability, stood at 94.1 percent, up from 92.7 percent in
the same period last year.
A higher ratio signals higher costs and liabilities.
The solvency margin, a measure of financial strength, stood
at 1.6 times regulatory requirements.
Non-life premiums in the first quarter fell 6.9 percent to
2.1 billion euros. Unipolsai said they kept dropping in April
though at a slower pace.
Unipol said its life business continued to show a high
growth rate, after premiums rose 13.7 percent to 2.0 billion
euros in the first quarter.
(Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Stephen Jewkes)