MILAN Nov 14 Italian insurer UnipolSai
on Friday reported a 63 percent rise in nine-month consolidated
net profit to 593 million euros ($737 million) on a proforma
basis, boosted by a favourable trend in the non-life loss ratio
and life income.
The insurer, born from the merger of Unipol and rival
Fondiaria-SAI, said its combined ratio, a measure of
profitability, stood at 93.2 percent.
The solvency margin, a measure of financial strength, stood
at 1.73 times regulatory requirements at the end of September,
up from 1.65 times at the end of June.
(1 US dollar = 0.8044 euro)
