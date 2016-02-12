BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
MILAN Feb 12 Italian insurer UnipolSai said on Friday group net profit in 2015 fell 5.8 percent to 738 million euros ($834 million) burdened by an 84 million euro charge regarding deferred taxes.
The insurer, born from the merger of Unipol and rival Fondiaria-SAI, said its solvency I margin, a measure of financial strength, stood at 177 percent from 165 percent a year earlier.
The combined ratio, a measure of profitability, stood at 93.9 percent, it said.
The insurer said it planned to pay a dividend on the year of 0.15 euros per share.
Synergies generated by the company's 2013-2015 business plan totaled 390 million euros, it said. ($1 = 0.8844 euros) (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes)
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing