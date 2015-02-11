MILAN Feb 11 Italian insurer UnipolSai
on Wednesday reported a 13 percent rise in full-year
consolidated net profit to 783 million euros ($886.20 million),
boosted by a favourable loss ratio in its non-life business and
an increase in life income.
The insurer, born from the merger of Unipol and rival
Fondiaria-SAI, said its combined ratio, a measure of
profitability, stood at 94.6 percent.
The solvency margin, a measure of financial strength, stood
at 1.65 times regulatory requirements at the end of December, up
from 1.55 times at the end of 2013.
($1 = 0.8835 euros)
(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak)