(Adds conversion ratios)
Dec 1 The board of Italian insurer Unipol
said it will ask shareholders to approve its plan to
simplify its complex capital structure by converting its
preferred shares into ordinary shares.
Italian insurer UnipolSai, controlled by Unipol
after its merger with FondiariaSAI, also proposes converting its
two classes of savings shares into ordinary shares.
The groups have said they were studying ways to simplify
their capital structure.
Unipol said the conversion ratio was one ordinary share for
each preferred share without any cash payment, with an implied
premium of 8.54 percent.
The group will hold an extraordinary shareholders meeting on
Feb. 25 and a special meeting of preferred shares holders on
Feb. 26 to approve the conversion.
In a separate statement, UnipolSai said it set a conversion
ratio of 100 ordinary shares for each class A saving share, with
an implied premium of 25.31 percent for the holders of class A
shares, and one ordinary share each class B share, with an
implied premium of 13.76 percent.
(Reporting by Francesca Landini and Andrea Mandala; Editing by
Anand Basu)