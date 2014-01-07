MILAN Jan 7 Shares in UnipolSai rose as much as 3 percent in early trade on Tuesday, the second day of trading for shares in Italy's second-biggest insurer born from the merger of rivals Unipol and Fondiaria-SAI.

Chief Executive Carlo Cimbri was quoted as saying on Tuesday the insurer was still assessing an offer by Belgian rival Ageas for the assets it must sell to satisfy competition regulators.

Shares in UnipolSai ended flat on Monday. (Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Isla Binnie)