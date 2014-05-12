HONG KONG May 12 Instant noodle and beverage
maker Uni-President China Holdings Ltd plans to raise
about HK$3.28 billion ($423 million) in a rights issue, raising
capital to repay loans and for working capital.
Hong Kong-listed Uni-President, which is the China arm of
Taiwan food and beverage conglomerate Uni-President Enterprises
Corporation, aims to sell 719.9 million rights shares,
offering one rights share for every 5 shares held at HK$4.56
apiece, it said in a filing to the Hong Kong bourse late on
Sunday.
The issue price represents a 29.6 percent discount to the
shares' previous close. BNP Paribas and JPMorgan are the joint
underwriters of the issue.
($1 = 7.7517 Hong Kong Dollars)
(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)