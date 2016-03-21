HONG KONG, March 21 Instant noodle and beverages
maker Uni-President China Holdings Ltd said its 2015
net profit jumped sharply thanks to sales of high-margin
products and a fall in prices of raw materials.
The company posted a net profit of 834.5 million yuan ($129
million), up 192.3 percent from 285.5 million yuan profit in
2014. That compared with an average forecast of 879.6 million
yuan by 22 analysts polled by Reuters.
Operating profit soared 177.4 percent to 1.03 billion yuan
while revenue was down 1.7 percent at 22.1 billion yuan. Gross
margin increased by 4.3 percentage points to 36.8 percent.
Company Chairman Lo Chih-Hsien said the food and beverage
market was undergoing a "transformation" toward more value-added
products which would put pressure on firms that failed to
innovate.
"Only corporations with innovations and proper brand
management will have the opportunity to stand out from the
homogeneous competition of low-priced products," Lo said in a
statement.
Uni-President competes with Tingyi Holding Corp
and Want Want China Holdings Ltd in China. Tingyi last
month warned of a 35-40 percent drop in 2015 net profit due to a
decline in noodle sales.
Last week, Want Want posted a 12.6 percent drop in 2015 net
profit amid the slowing economy.
Uni-President's revenue from instant noodles slipped 4.9
percent while the beverages business grew 0.3 percent. Instant
noodles contributed 34 percent of total revenue and beverages 64
percent.
($1 = 6.4682 Chinese yuan renminbi)
