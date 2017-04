VIENNA Oct 16 The greenshoe overallotment option has been exercised for insurer Uniqa's stock sale, boosting the group's free float to 35.4 percent, the Austrian company on Wednesday.

The stock issue raised 757 million euros ($1.02 billion) in a deal that will finance expansion in eastern Europe and boost its free float from only 7 percent. ($1 = 0.7406 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by David Goodman)