VIENNA Jan 18 Austrian insurer Uniqa
on Monday announced a 500 million euro ($544.60 million)
investment programme aimed at revamping its business model and
technology, which it said would also prompt a fall in earnings
next year.
Like many of its peers, the company has suffered from the
current low interest rate environment, but it said 2015 would be
a record year and it was sticking to its policy of increasing
its dividend annually.
"The investments, a considerable portion of which are to be
made in 2016, will primarily be employed for the redesign of the
business model and the modernisation of IT systems that
this requires," the company said in a statement.
"Uniqa expects -- dependant on the investment programme's
implementation -- significantly reduced earnings in the 2016
financial year compared to 2015's strong earnings," it added.
The precise aim of the investments was not immediately
clear, but the insurer said it intended to prepare for
customers' future needs.
"In the core business, we are transforming ourselves from a
provider of insurance products into an integrated service
provider that meets customers in their 'needs environment'," the
company said, adding that the environment could be a "smart
home" or self-driving car.
($1 = 0.9181 euros)
(Reporting by Francois Murphy, editing by David Evans)