VIENNA, Sept 26 Austrian insurer Uniqa
plans to sell its Italian businesses, news agency Apa said on
Monday, citing Italian union representatives.
The group is focussing on central and eastern European
countries in a revamping and streamlining of its business after
warning in March profits could fall by as much as half this year
due to a difficult trading environment.
Uniqa wants to sell its three Italian units, Uniqa
Assicurazioni, Uniqa Previdenza and Uniqa Life, and has mandated
consultancy KPMG to find buyers, Apa said.
Uniqa declined to comment.
The process is underway and among the bidders are Italian
insurers Cattolica and Reale Mutua, as well as private
equity firms, a source close to the matter told Reuters.
Private equity firms Apollo and Cinven are also among the
bidders, said Apa.
The Italian businesses contributed 24.7 million euros ($27.8
million) to Uniqa's 2015 earnings before taxes of 423 million
euros. Customers in Italy paid 1.1 billion euros of the group's
6.3 billion euros in gross written premiums.
($1 = 0.8882 euros)
