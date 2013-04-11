VIENNA, April 11 Austrian insurer Uniqa is ready for a major share flotation this near or next once market conditions are right, its chief executive said on Thursday.

Andreas Brandstetter told journalists the company was "outstandingly" well prepared for the move, with which it wants to increase its diminished free float to as much as 49 percent.

"We're waiting for the right moment. It doesn't look so bad," he said.

(Reporting by Angelika Gruber; writing by Georgina Prodhan)