China stocks rise sharply after securities regulator restricts share selling
SHANGHAI, May 31 China stocks rose sharply in early trade on Wednesday after regulators tightened rules regulating share sales by listed companies' major shareholders.
VIENNA, April 11 Austrian insurer Uniqa is ready for a major share flotation this near or next once market conditions are right, its chief executive said on Thursday.
Andreas Brandstetter told journalists the company was "outstandingly" well prepared for the move, with which it wants to increase its diminished free float to as much as 49 percent.
"We're waiting for the right moment. It doesn't look so bad," he said.
(Reporting by Angelika Gruber; writing by Georgina Prodhan)
HONG KONG, May 31 Hong Kong-listed Zall Group Ltd, a developer of shopping malls and warehouses, said it would issue new shares worth HK$1.5 billion ($190 million) to an investment fund, aiming to repay debt and increase its general working capital.