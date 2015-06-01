BRIEF-Five Point Holdings LLC announces pricing of initial public offering
* Five Point Holdings, LLC announces pricing of initial public offering
VIENNA, June 1 Austrian insurer Uniqa plans to issue at least 500 million euros ($545 million) worth of subordinated Tier 2 notes after a roadshow for institutional investors, it said on Monday.
It gave no more financial terms in a statement. ($1 = 0.9174 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Shadia Nasralla)
SAO PAULO, May 9 Profit at Grupo BTG Pactual SA rose in the first quarter as sales and trading income more than doubled, helping Latin America's largest investment banking firm offset the impact of rising bonus expenses and lower interest income.