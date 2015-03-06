VIENNA, March 6 Austrian insurer Uniqa plans to raise its dividend by 20 percent to 0.42 euro for last year and reiterated its forecast for this year's earnings before tax (EBT) to reach 425-450 million euros ($495.81 million), it said on Friday.

Uniqa's 2014 EBT was up around 23 percent at 377.9 million euros, while net combined ratio declined to 99.5 percent as it paid out slightly more in claims than it received in premiums. ($1 = 0.9076 euros) (Reporting By Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)