VIENNA Feb 2 Austrian insurer Uniqa lost around 330 million euros ($435 million) in 2011 after taking a 346 million euro hit on Greek government bonds, it said on Friday, citing preliminary data.

The loss, also burdened by one-off charges to reorganise, was deeper than the company had warned of in November, when it said it faced a full-year loss of up to 300 million euros.

"The result for 2011 - as communicated in September 2011 - includes one-time burdens caused by the group's repositioning in the amount of around 190 million euros as well as a net burden in the amount of 346 million euros due to the writedown on Greek government bonds," it said in a statement.

"These pushed profit on ordinary activities to around minus 330 million euros."

Uniqa has said it would not pay a dividend on 2011 results.

Chief Executive Andreas Brandstetter said the special factors that hit 2011 results "take the strain off us for the future".

"Our strategy of having a clear focus on customers and the core business is the right one. We will continue to implement it consistently in 2012: We will make processes faster and more efficient, further strengthen our proximity to customers, and - in Austria and Eastern Europe - expand the company profitably."

