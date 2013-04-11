VIENNA, April 11 Austrian insurer Uniqa aims to boost 2013 profit, it said on Thursday while confirming preliminary 2012 results it reported in February.

In slides prepared for an investor presentation, it said it had a "target of further improvement in 2013 profit on ordinary activities compared with 2012". It did not elaborate.

The goal assumes stable capital markets, an improving economic environment and losses from natural disasters within normal ranges, it added.

Uniqa in February proposed a 25 cent per share dividend after meeting its forecast for 2012 profit. It did not pay a dividend on 2011 results.

Earnings from ordinary activities swung to 205.4 million euros ($268.77 million) from a 2011 loss after big writedowns.

