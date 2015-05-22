(Adds details from statement)
VIENNA May 22 Austrian insurer Uniqa's
first-quarter pretax profit rose 15.5 percent to 94
million euros ($104.7 million) as premiums increased by a fifth
to 2.04 billion, it said on Friday.
It kept its forecast for 2015 earnings before tax to rise to
425-450 million euros, despite what it called "the historic
challenge of a low-interest environment further exacerbated by
the ECB's bond purchases and a fragile economic development in
parts of Europe".
Its combined ratio, a measure of profitability in the
property and casualty divisions, worsened to 98.8 percent from
97.9 thanks to more small- and medium-sized loss events and an
increase in reserves for extraordinary loss events.
"This growth and good start to 2015 was primarily due to a
further reduction of administrative expenses and a higher
investment result," Chief Executive Andreas Brandstetter said.
"There was also a positive premium development, although we
will not continue this in the same form in the coming quarters
since we are not aiming for any further growth in single-premium
business in life insurance in the current environment."
Consolidated net profit rose 37.5 percent to 76.9 million
euros and administrative costs fell nearly 11 percent.
Earnings grew despite writedowns of about 9 million euros on
senior bonds of "bad bank" Heta Asset Resolution
guaranteed by the Austrian province of Carinthia, it said.
The Financial Market Authority (FMA) watchdog took control
of Heta in March after an audit exposed a capital hole at the
wind-down vehicle for remnants of failed lender Hypo Alpe Adria.
The FMA declared a moratorium on debt repayments while it
works out a plan to share losses among Heta creditors.
($1 = 0.8975 euros)
(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Angelika Gruber and
David Clarke)