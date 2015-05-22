VIENNA May 22 Austrian insurer Uniqa
boosted first-quarter pretax profit 15.5 percent to 94 million
euros ($104.7 million) as premiums advanced by a fifth to 2.04
billion, it said on Friday, keeping its forecast for 2015
earnings before tax to rise to 425-450 million euros.
Its combined ratio -- a measure of profitability in the
property and casualty segments -- worsened to 98.8 percent from
97.9 given more small and medium-sized loss events and an
increase in reserves for extraordinary loss events.
"This growth and good start to 2015 was primarily due to
further reduction of administrative expenses and a higher
investment result. There was also a positive premium
development, although we will not continue this in the same form
in the coming quarters since we are not aiming for any further
growth in single-premium business in life insurance in the
current environment," Chief Executive Andreas Brandstetter said.
($1 = 0.8975 euros)
(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Angelika Gruber)