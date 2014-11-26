VIENNA Nov 26 Austrian insurer Uniqa cut its guidance for 2015 pretax profit on Wednesday, citing an economic slowdown, very low interest rates and uncertainty over geopolitical tensions.

"This unstable environment prompted Uniqa to revise its planning in comparison to the original targets, which had specified an increase in EBT (earnings before tax) to up to 550 million euros ($687 million) for the 2015 financial year. Uniqa currently still expects double-digit percentage growth in the profit on ordinary activities to a level of 425 million to 450 million euros, moderate growth in premiums and a further improvement in the cost ratio in 2015 as against 2014," it said.

EBT rose 3.3 percent to 275.2 million euros in the first nine months of this year, a gain of more than 28 percent excluding one-off items.

