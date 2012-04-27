VIENNA, April 27 Austrian insurer Uniqa plans a 500 million euro ($661.5 million) rights issue this year as an interim step towards a bigger transaction planned for 2013.

Uniqa said on Friday the share issue to finance expansion in emerging Europe would be offered to existing shareholders, with core investors Raiffeisen Zentralbank and Austria Privatstiftung taking up their full allotment.

It put its 2011 loss at 326 million euros, in line with the 330 million loss it estimated in February after taking a 346 million euro hit on Greek government bonds. ($1 = 0.7559 euro) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Dan Lalor)