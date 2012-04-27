VIENNA, April 27 Austrian insurer Uniqa
plans a 500 million euro ($661.5 million) rights issue
this year as an interim step towards a bigger transaction
planned for 2013.
Uniqa said on Friday the share issue to finance expansion in
emerging Europe would be offered to existing shareholders, with
core investors Raiffeisen Zentralbank and Austria
Privatstiftung taking up their full allotment.
It put its 2011 loss at 326 million euros, in line with the
330 million loss it estimated in February after taking a 346
million euro hit on Greek government bonds.
($1 = 0.7559 euro)
