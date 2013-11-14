VIENNA Nov 14 Austrian insurer Uniqa
boosted nine-month earnings before tax by 75 percent to 266
million euros ($357 million) as it made a 51.6 million euro
profit from selling hotel holdings and premiums rose 8.2
percent, it said.
"Based on current assessments, Uniqa Group anticipates a
profit from ordinary activities of around 300 million euros for
2013 as a whole, not including non-recurring items such as the
sale of the hotel holding," it added on Thursday.
Premiums written rose to 4.45 billion euros.
Despite a hit from flood damage, its combined ratio, a
measure of profitability in the property and accident segments,
improved in the period to 98.8 percent from 101.0 percent a year
earlier, the company said.
Uniqa last month raised 757 million euros in a stock sale
that will finance expansion in eastern Europe and boost its free
float to 35.4 percent.
($1 = 0.7460 euros)
(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)