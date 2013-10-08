(Corrects amount expected to be raised to 750 mln from 800 mln
eur)
FRANKFURT Oct 8 Austrian insurer Uniqa
will price its share sale at a minimum of 8 euros per
share in a bid to raise around 750 million euros ($1 billion),
two sources close to the deal said on Tuesday.
Uniqa's "re-IPO" - so called because it will raise the free
float from just 7 percent - is set to be the biggest deal on the
Vienna Stock Exchange since the 411 million-euro initial public
offering (IPO) of aluminium group AMAG in April 2011.
The pricing lands in the middle of a proposed band of 7.50
to 8.50 euros and was "well oversubscribed," said one source
close to the deal.
Uniqa said in a statement earlier this year that it aimed to
sell up to 101 million shares to boost its capitalisation and
grow.
($1 = 0.7355 euros)
