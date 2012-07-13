VIENNA, July 13 Austrian insurer Uniqa successfully placed 500 million euros ($609 million) of new shares in a move designed as an interim step towards a bigger rights issue next year as well as to give it scope for acquisitions, the company said on Friday.

The issue, in which shareholders were given 10 new shares for every 29 old ones, leaves a syndicate of Austrian financial investors with the majority of voting rights, and a free float of 8.4 percent.

Uniqa made a loss of 326 million euros last year, due to a large hit on Greek government bonds, but has cut its exposure to peripheral euro zone sovereign debt substantially and made a small net profit in the first quarter.

