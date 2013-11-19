BRIEF-OCC cleared contract volume up nine percent in March
* Futures cleared by OCC 12.4 million contracts in march, up 68 percent from March 2016
Nov 19 UNIQA : * Berenberg reinitiates with buy; price target 10.50 euros
* Cognitive Logic Inc says raises about $5 million in equity financing - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2nx1q4I)
SAN ANTONIO, April 3 A prominent wine industry businessman and financial manager pleaded guilty in federal court in San Antonio on Monday to stealing millions of dollars from retired National Basketball Association superstar Tim Duncan.