VIENNA May 23 Austrian insurer Uniqa's
first-quarter earnings before tax fell 30.3 percent to
81.4 million euros ($111.16 million), but rose by a fifth
excluding a gain of 49.1 million euros a year ago from selling
hotel assets, it said on Friday.
Its combined ratio, a measure of profitability in the
property and accident segments, improved to 97.8 percent from
98.3 percent a year earlier.
It stuck to its forecast for a significant gain in 2014
profit, noting its business in Ukraine and Russia was growing
despite the political crisis between the two countries.
It could not yet estimate the hit it faced from widespread
Balkans flooding, but saw damages in Austria of around 5 million
euros.
($1 = 0.7323 Euros)
(Reporting by Angelika Gruber, writing by Derek Brooks, Editing
by Michael Shields)