AMSTERDAM Feb 5 Uniqure BV :
* Initial public offering price of $17.00 per ordinary share
* Has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up
to an additional 810,000 ordinary shares
* To sell 5,400,000 ordinary shares at $17.00 per ordinary
share
* Jefferies LLC and Leerink Partners LLC are acting as joint
book-running managers for the offering.
* The offering is expected to close on or about February 10,
2014
* Piper Jaffray & Co. is acting as lead manager for the
offering.
* Expected to begin trading under the symbol "Qure" on February
5, 2014
* Expects net proceeds of approximately $81.9 million