AMSTERDAM Feb 5 Uniqure BV : * Initial public offering price of $17.00 per ordinary share * Has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 810,000 ordinary shares * To sell 5,400,000 ordinary shares at $17.00 per ordinary share * Jefferies LLC and Leerink Partners LLC are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. * The offering is expected to close on or about February 10, 2014 * Piper Jaffray & Co. is acting as lead manager for the offering. * Expected to begin trading under the symbol "Qure" on February 5, 2014 * Expects net proceeds of approximately $81.9 million