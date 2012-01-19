* Unison cut fund by about quarter to Y107 bln in Oct
* Some private equity firms scaling back ops in Japan
* Local firms typically slow to divest assets
(Adds detail, background)
By Junko Fujita
TOKYO, Jan 19 Japan's Unison Capital cut
the size of one of the largest private equity funds in Japan by
around a quarter to 107 billion yen ($1.4 billion) in October
due to limited opportunities for new deals, two sources familiar
with the matter said.
Some private equity firms have scaled back their operations
in Japan in the aftermath of the financial crisis sparked by the
collapse of Lehman Brothers in 2008.
Companies in the country are typically slow to divest assets
and they have access to cheap cash from banks for business
opportunities.
The two sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said
Unison expected the market to remain slow. A spokeswoman for the
company declined to comment.
The move to reduce its third fund from 140 billion yen came
despite an announcement last month that Unison would buy Asahi
Tec, a maker of iron castings used in cars, from
Belgian private equity investor RHJ International
.
It also bought shoe repair company Minit Asia Pacific Co
from CVC Capital Asia in November.
Global buyout firm Carlyle Group cut the size of
its fund for Japan to 165.6 billion yen in the wake of the
financial crisis from 215.6 billion yen.
Advent International about a year ago closed its office in
Japan and wound up a 60 billion yen fund without making any
investments.
The investment period for Unison's fund, started in 2009,
ends in August 2014.
($1 = 76.8000 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Joseph Radford)