FRANKFURT/LONDON Nov 19 German online travel
group Unister Travel has attracted first round bids from buyout
groups in a potential 700 million to 1 billion euro ($877
million-$1.25 billion) deal, after legal problems delayed an
earlier sale attempt, people familiar with the matter said.
The sale was initially launched earlier this year, but
stalled after prosecutors charged the group's founder Thomas
Wagner and four other managers with tax fraud, unauthorised sale
of financial products and violation of competition rules
following raids of Unister's offices.
Law firm Hengeler Mueller has compiled a legal report that
will be made available to the bidders in the second round of the
auction, the sources said.
Jefferies is advising Unister Holding, held by its founders,
on the sale of the unit, which runs German travel sites such as
flight booking platform fluege.de and package travel site
ab-in-den-urlaub.de. It sent out information packages to
potential bidders in October.
Leipzig-based Unister Holding also has internet price
comparison sites such as shopping.de, geld.de and online
used-car market auto.de and has run advertising campaigns with
celebrities such as German soccer star Michael Ballack.
It was not available for comment, while Jefferies and
Hengeler Mueller declined to comment.
Buyout groups such as Hellman & Friedman -- which backs
internet peer Scout24 -- as well as Silver Lake, EQT and KKR
earlier this week handed in tentative bids as they aim to tap
into a market expected to grow by 5 percent annually over the
next 5 years, the sources said.
Media groups such as Prosieben have also
expressed an interest.
The companies declined to comment, apart from Prosieben and
Silver Lake, which were not immediately available.
Unister may fetch 700 million euros, one of the sources
said, while another saw a valuation closer to 1 billion euros.
Unister, which employs 1,700 staff, is expecting to post a
65 percent rise in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation
and amortization to more than 90 million euros this year, on
gross revenues of more than 2 billion euros.
Two people familiar with some of the bidders said the
earnings jump was in part achieved by a change in accounting
methods, adding their estimates for underlying earnings was
closer to 70 million euros.
Spanish peer eDreams Odigeo trades at a multiple
of 5 times its expected core earnings.
($1 = 0.7980 euro)
