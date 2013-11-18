AMSTERDAM Nov 18 Unit4 NV :
* Says Advent International makes full public offer of EUR
38.75 (cum dividend)in cash per share
* Offer price represents a premium of 32.4 pct to the closing
price of 11 October 2013
* Management board and the supervisory board of Unit4 fully
support and unanimously recommend the offer
* Says Advent has committed financing in place providing deal
certainty
* Founder Chris Ouwinga has irrevocably confirmed to support
and accept the offer
* Says offer values 100 pct of the issued and outstanding
ordinary shares of Unit4 at EUR 1,172 mln
* Remainder of the funding comes from equity, representing over
50 pct contribution to page 5 enterprise value
* Unit4 and Advent may terminate the merger protocol in the
event a bona fide third party makes a more beneficial offer
* Board to include Jose Duarte as CEO, Edwin Van Leeuwen as CFO
* Says advent askes Chris Ouwinga, founder of Unit4, to remain
as chairman and re-invest part of his proceeds
* Says remaining five board members will be designated by
advent
* De Brauw Blackstone Westbroek is acting as legal advisor to
Unit4
* Goldman Sachs international is acting as financial advisor to
Advent
* ING Corporate Finance, Oppenheimer Europe Ltd, ABN AMRO Bank
N.V., acted as financial advisers