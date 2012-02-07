* Sees production at 13.2-13.5 mmboe, up 9-12 pct
* Forecasts capex at $801 mln, up 6 pct from year ago
Feb 7 Unit Corp sees 9 percent to
12 percent higher 2012 production, buoyed by activities at its
oil or liquids-rich plays, and said it may cut back on natural
gas output, hurt by depressed prices.
The company -- which has operations in Granite Wash and
Wilcox plays in Arizona and Marmaton in Kansas -- said it
expects 2012 production to grow to 13.2 million barrels of oil
equivalent to 13.5 million boe.
Unit Corp said it may cut up to 16 percent of its current
daily natural gas production, or 20 million cubic feet per day.
Forth-quarter natural gas output was 11.4 billion cubic feet.
Natural gas output has soared to record levels as the energy
industry has plowed billions of dollars into developing shale
rock fields, creating a glut of supply and sending natural gas
prices to their lowest in a decade.
Bigger peers such as Comstock Resources Inc,
Chesapeake Energy Corp, ConocoPhillips and
Occidental Petroleum Corp have also reduced drilling
operations.
Tulsa, Oklahoma-based Unit Corp forecast initial capital
expenditure for the year at $801 million, up 6 percent from a
year ago.
The company, which also has contract drilling operations,
said it will add an additional drilling rig to its fleet during
the second quarter to meet rising demand.
Shares of the company were slightly down at $47.74 on
Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.