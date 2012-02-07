* Sees production at 13.2-13.5 mmboe, up 9-12 pct

* Forecasts capex at $801 mln, up 6 pct from year ago

Feb 7 Unit Corp sees 9 percent to 12 percent higher 2012 production, buoyed by activities at its oil or liquids-rich plays, and said it may cut back on natural gas output, hurt by depressed prices.

The company -- which has operations in Granite Wash and Wilcox plays in Arizona and Marmaton in Kansas -- said it expects 2012 production to grow to 13.2 million barrels of oil equivalent to 13.5 million boe.

Unit Corp said it may cut up to 16 percent of its current daily natural gas production, or 20 million cubic feet per day. Forth-quarter natural gas output was 11.4 billion cubic feet.

Natural gas output has soared to record levels as the energy industry has plowed billions of dollars into developing shale rock fields, creating a glut of supply and sending natural gas prices to their lowest in a decade.

Bigger peers such as Comstock Resources Inc, Chesapeake Energy Corp, ConocoPhillips and Occidental Petroleum Corp have also reduced drilling operations.

Tulsa, Oklahoma-based Unit Corp forecast initial capital expenditure for the year at $801 million, up 6 percent from a year ago.

The company, which also has contract drilling operations, said it will add an additional drilling rig to its fleet during the second quarter to meet rising demand.

Shares of the company were slightly down at $47.74 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.